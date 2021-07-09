Cancel
NBA

Larry Bird Used to Sign Another Superstar’s Name When Approached for Autographs

By Mike Thomas
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Larry Bird was one of the most popular players in the NBA during his playing days with the Boston Celtics. With that popularity came those crazy autograph seekers. Some were kids. Some were adults looking to make a quick buck. Bird sometimes got back at some of those money-hungry folks by signing the name of another superstar when he was approached for an autograph.

