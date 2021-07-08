Two Women Injured After Being Struck by Pickup Truck in Anaheim
A man who police said was driving a pickup truck erratically ended up striking and critically injuring two women who were watching fireworks from a sidewalk in Anaheim. According to a news report in The Orange County Register, the incident occurred the night of July 4. Police said the man behind the wheel lost control and struck the two women in the 200 block of North Grand Avenue, leaving them with serious injuries.www.californiainjuryblog.com
