A Stewartstown, N.H. man died from injuries he suffered in a crash on Route 3 in Stewartstown Thursday morning. Louis Thibodeau, 51, had been traveling north on Route 3 in a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado when he drifted left across the center line and continued to drive off the left side of the road before striking an embankment, according to New Hampshire State Police Trooper Jake DeRosa.