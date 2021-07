All right. It’s July. In the blink of an eye, it’ll be September. Don’t let sweater weather catch you napping, guys. Get while the going is golden. Throw the outdoor party you want to attend this year. The only rule? Keep. It. Simple. We’ve been nattering on about this, with good reason: Even if you’re not A Summer Person, there’s got to be a part of the day you like. Maybe it’s your 6am run before it gets hot, or that 6pm cocktail on the breezy patio. Maybe you’re a “noon on the beach, and bring it, sun” stalwart. Whoever you are, let summertime make feel you fine. Here’s how.