Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Christian County, KY

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Christian, Muhlenberg by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 20:24:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Christian; Muhlenberg The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Muhlenberg County in south central Kentucky Northeastern Christian County in south central Kentucky * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 723 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles south of Livermore to 7 miles west of Weir, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Weir. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Livermore, KY
State
Kentucky State
City
Paducah, KY
County
Muhlenberg County, KY
County
Christian County, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christian#Severe Thunderstorms#Thunderstorm#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
NBC News

Amazon's Jeff Bezos makes history with all-civilian suborbital flight

Jeff Bezos, the 57-year-old founder of Amazon, has a new title to add to his résumé: astronaut. Bezos successfully flew to the edge of space Tuesday aboard a rocket and capsule developed by his private spaceflight company, Blue Origin. The billionaire entrepreneur made history by being part of the first unpiloted suborbital flight with an all-civilian crew. The much-anticipated trip was also the first crewed launch for Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House looks to cool battle with Facebook

The White House on Monday sought to cool its heated confrontation with Facebook, which had festered over the weekend after President Biden accused the social media giant of “killing people” with misinformation about coronavirus vaccines. The unusual attack by Biden had triggered a tough response from Facebook, and on Monday...
Public HealthPosted by
CBS News

Canada to start letting fully vaccinated U.S. citizens enter the country on August 9

Canada announced Monday that it will begin letting fully vaccinated U.S. citizens into Canada on August 9, and those from the rest of the world on September 7. Officials said the 14-day quarantine requirement will be waived as of August 9 for eligible travelers who are currently residing in the U.S. and have received a full course of a COVID-19 vaccine approved for use in Canada.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Capitol rioter sentenced to 8 months in prison

A man from Florida who waved a "Trump 2020" flag on the floor of the Senate chamber on January 6 has been sentenced to eight months in prison. Paul Hodgkins, who pleaded guilty last month, is the first Capitol riot defendant sentenced for a felony charge. CBS News reporter Cassidy McDonald joins Elaine Quijano on CBSN's "Red & Blue" with more on the case.

Comments / 0

Community Policy