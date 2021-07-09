Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Christian, Muhlenberg by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 20:24:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Christian; Muhlenberg The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Muhlenberg County in south central Kentucky Northeastern Christian County in south central Kentucky * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 723 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles south of Livermore to 7 miles west of Weir, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Weir. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH