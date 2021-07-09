Tornado Warning issued for Currituck by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 20:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Please report severe weather by calling 757-899-2415, posting to the NWS Wakefield Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSWAKEFIELDVA. Target Area: Currituck The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Currituck County in northeastern North Carolina The southeastern City of Virginia Beach in southeastern Virginia * Until 900 PM EDT. * At 825 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Knotts Island, or 7 miles northeast of Currituck, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Currituck and the southeastern City of Virginia Beach, including the following locations... Sandbridge Beach. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...0.00IN