Tornado Warning issued for City of Chesapeake, City of Virginia Beach by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 20:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: City of Chesapeake; City of Virginia Beach A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM EDT FOR ...THE EAST CENTRAL CITY OF CHESAPEAKE AND THE WESTERN CITY OF VIRGINIA BEACH At 819 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Kempsville, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Virginia Beach, Virginia Wesleyan University, Kempsville, Chesapeake, Fentress, Princess Anne, Mount Pleasant, Princess Anne Plaza, Oceana NAS, Bayside, Oceana, North Virginia Beach, Gallups Corner and London Bridge. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...0.00IN