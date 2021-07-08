Cancel
'He's fed up, and I don't blame him!' Awkward moment tennis bad boy Nick Kyrgios LEAVES Today show call over Allison Langdon's 'tough questioning'

By Nicole Douglas
Posted by 
Daily Mail
 12 days ago

Tennis bad boy Nick Kyrgios appeared on the Today show via video link on Friday to discuss his recent crash out of Wimbledon due to a stomach injury.

But after a tough introduction from co-host Allison Langdon, she and Karl Stefanovic were surprised to see that Nick's camera suddenly froze - ending the call in its tracks.

Realising it was just technical difficulties, Karl joked: 'Looked like he's really upset and left the call, has he?'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x4x3H_0arXxaOi00
Awkward! Tennis pro Nick Kyrgios (right) suffered a technical difficulty on Friday morning's the Today show - and Karl Stefanovic was quick to blame his co-host Ally Langdon 

'There you go Ally, you're having a real positive impact on the programme!' he quipped to his co-host.

As Ally started to ask another question to the unresponsive frozen screen, Karl said: 'He's actually gone, Ally. He's fed up, he's had enough and I don't blame him.'

When Ally started to laugh, Karl continued: 'Well, there's only one person to blame for this...'

Ally had initially said to Nick: 'Not happy that you're getting on planes and travelling and in the Bahamas - we're in lockdown. Not cool my friend.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31NdSI_0arXxaOi00
Frozen: As Ally started to ask another question to the unresponsive frozen screen, Karl said: 'He's actually gone, Ally. He's fed up, he's had enough and I don't blame him'

After a sly smile, Karl chimed in: 'Honestly Nick, I'm not asking any questions of you - it's Ally, she's in a mood today and we can't do anything about that.'

Luckily, the tennis legend wasn't gone for long and swiftly returned after fixing the technical issue after the break.

But Karl couldn't help but say: 'So during the break, I managed to call my man Nick Kyrgios who was sick and tired of dealing with the stuff on the Today Show with Ally.'

Nick was then seen giggling on camera, saying: 'Hey Karl, how are you mate - very good to see you, I've missed you so much.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tSKz4_0arXxaOi00
Joker: After a sly smile, Karl chimed in: 'Honestly Nick, I'm not asking any questions of you - it's Ally, she's in a mood today and we can't do anything about that'

'Don't tell me you love Karl as much as he loves you?' Ally asked, to which Nick responded: 'I love him more.'

After saying he believes Australian player Ashleigh Barty could go all the way in Wimbledon, Nick spoke out about the injury that forced him to leave the competition over the weekend.

Nick pulled out two sets into his third-round match against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada due to an intense abdominal injury.

'I definitely felt it in the third round,' Nick said.

'I thought I was playing really well - I was hoping to do some damage that week. I was feeling confident, but it just wasn't to be.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28ljK2_0arXxaOi00
Injured: Nick pulled out two sets into his third-round match against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada due to an intense abdominal injury

