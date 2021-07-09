‘Killer’ Socialite: Husband Snuck My Kids Out of the Country
Jasmine Hartin, the billionaire’s daughter-in-law charged with killing a police official in Belize, claims her estranged partner has spirited their two children out of the country amid an increasingly bitter custody dispute. Hartin told The Times of London that she filed a police report against Andrew Ashcroft, the son of Britain’s Lord Michael Ashcroft, for moving the twins without her permission. Hartin said the children told her on a video call they were in New York, though she suspects they are actually in Mexico. Hartin has claimed that Ashcroft has been keeping her from the kids since she was charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of a friend, Superintendent Henry Jemmott—which Ashcroft denies. She was briefly tossed back in prison after confronting Ashcroft about the children while out on bail last month.www.thedailybeast.com
Comments / 0