BoC to taper on July 14, new COVID variants risk to economy: Reuters poll

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBENGALURU (Reuters) – The Bank of Canada will taper its asset purchases again at its July 14 meeting, encouraged by robust growth prospects, according to a Reuters poll of economists who also said a spread of new COVID-19 variants was the top economic risk this year. After recording its steepest...

Asian Stocks Down, COVID-19 Delta Variant Outbreak Weighs on Economy

Investing.com – Asia Pacific stocks were mostly down Wednesday morning as investors are concerned about the economic outlook and the spread of the COVID-19 delta variant. The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields hit February lows after data released on Tuesday said the U.S. Institute of Supply Management (ISM) non-manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) in June was 60.1, below the 63.5 figure in forecasts prepared by Investing.com.
Reuters poll: Brazil’s economy in ‘jobless recovery’ after inflation surge

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – Brazil’s economy will continue experiencing a so-called “jobless recovery” after this year’s inflation surge, while prospects for growth in Mexico look brighter despite concerns about a potentially stricter monetary policy in the United States, a Reuters poll showed. On the surface, Brazil’s macro outlook is improving...
UK economic recovery to continue but new COVID-19 strains a threat: Reuters poll

LONDON, July 16 (Reuters) - Britain's economy will expand rapidly this quarter as additional coronavirus-related restrictions are lifted and further pent-up demand is unleashed, a Reuters poll found, but growth is at risk from new variants of COVID-19. The country has suffered the highest death toll in Europe from the pandemic but a fast-moving vaccine rollout has allowed the government to withdraw many of the lockdown restrictions, with more set to lifted on Monday. read more.
South Africa riots could dent economic growth- Deutsche Bank

LONDON (Reuters) – Deutsche Bank said on Thursday that riots in South Africa could shave 0.8% from the country’s economic growth this year and lead to a possible hit to the budget balance of some 0.2 to 0.5% of gross domestic product. The bank, which had been forecasting 4.8% growth...
Stocks drop on fears COVID variants threaten economy's recovery

From Wall Street to Sydney, stocks are sinking Monday amid worries that rising COVID-19 infections mean the pandemic is worsening in hotspots around the world. The S&P 500-stock index fell 1.6% in the first half hour of trading, after setting a record high just a week ago. In another sign of worry, the yield on the 10-year Treasury dropped close to its lowest level in five months. It touched 1.21% as investors scrambled for safer places to put their money.
Ukraine to hold rate at 7.5% as inflation set to taper: Reuters poll

KYIV (Reuters) – Ukraine’s central bank is likely to keep its key interest rate unchanged at 7.5% this week on expectations inflation will slow down in the coming months, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday. Ten out of 14 Ukrainian analysts forecast no rate change at the July 22 monetary...
Factbox: Countries weigh ‘mix and match’ COVID-19 vaccines

(Reuters) – A growing number of countries are looking at switching to different COVID-19 vaccines for second doses or booster shots amid supply delays and safety concerns that have slowed their vaccination campaigns. Several medical studies to test the efficacy of switching COVID-19 vaccines are under way. A mixed schedule,...
Energy stocks, banks push FTSE 100 higher as virus fears persist

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) July 20 (Reuters) - Energy and banking stocks helped the FTSE 100 rebound on Tuesday after surging virus cases and fears of an economic slowdown pushed the index to a two-month low in the previous session.
EMERGING MARKETS-Asian markets tumble as virus curbs hit risk sentiment

* Philippine stocks hit lowest since May 27 * S. Korea tightens virus curbs on gatherings beyond Seoul * Indonesian rupiah eases; central bank meet on Thursday By Anushka Trivedi July 19 (Reuters) - Asian stock markets and currencies saw heavy losses on Monday as some countries in the region tightened COVID-19 curbs to tackle a highly contagious Delta variant-fuelled surge of infections that sparked a sell-off in risky assets. Manila shares slid 1.6%, slumping for a third day after last week's detection of a Delta variant infection spurred extension of stay-at-home orders, while Singapore, Thailand and South Korea's equities fell 1% each. Among currencies, the South Korean won declined 0.7% to lead losses on widened curbs beyond Seoul, the capital, while the baht, the peso and the ringgit eased between 0.2% and 0.3%. Coronavirus infections have risen even in nations with high vaccination rates, such as Britain and the United States, while Asia is still grappling with a slow inoculation pace and tough curbs, clouding its prospects for near-term growth. "Asia macro continues to face multiple drags," Deutsche Bank analysts said in a note. They cited the stop-start nature of curbs forced by recurring waves and newer COVID-19 variants and lack of policy space, both monetary and fiscal, to support growth. Unlike the central banks of developed economies that are considering paring back stimulus, those of emerging Asia are forced to stay accommodative as their economic situation remains unstable. One exception was Bank of Korea, which is expected to raise interest rates this year as strength in the country's trade prompted its central bank to take a hawkish stance. As Indonesia prepared to extend curbs amid climbing death toll, the rupiah dropped 0.2% but strong-bond buying limited losses. Yield on the 10-year benchmark bond was down 9.4 basis points at 6.343%, its lowest since June 11. Fluctuation in the U.S. Treasury yields recently has propped up Indonesia's debt, but foreign investor faith is on the decline though yields will not fall below 6.20% as most of the participation seems to be by domestic actors, TD Securities analysts said in a note. Bank Indonesia will meet for a policy review on Thursday, where it is expected to hold rates to avoid further weakness in the rupiah and may instead step up intervention to stabilise it, the brokerage added. HIGHLIGHTS ** Indonesian 3-year benchmark yields are down 10.6 basis points at 4.475% ** Top losers on the Singapore STI include: Sembcorp Industries Ltd down 1.9% and CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust down 1.9% ** In the Philippines, top index losers are Bloomberry Resorts Corp down 5.7% and Robinsons Land Corp down 4.8% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0649 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan +0.09 -6.13 -1.25 0.76 China -0.05 +0.72 0.01 1.92 India -0.26 -2.26 -0.68 13.11 Indonesia -0.17 -3.31 -0.81 0.74 Malaysia -0.28 -4.72 0.63 -5.85 Philippines -0.24 -4.87 -1.59 -7.74 S.Korea -0.72 -5.37 -1.00 12.90 Singapore -0.13 -2.78 -0.89 9.86 Taiwan -0.18 +1.53 -0.59 20.75 Thailand -0.33 -8.80 -0.98 7.56 (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
Australia’s central bank may reverse policy taper decision – economists

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia’s central bank will likely reverse its decision to taper its bond buying programme if Sydney remains in a coronavirus lockdown when the board meets on Aug.3, economists at the country’s top banks said on Tuesday. Earlier this month, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) announced it...
BOC tapers again, Powell stays dovish

The Canadian dollar posted considerable gains earlier in the day but has retreated. Currently, USD/CAD is trading at 1.2491, down 0.18%. At today’s policy meeting, the Bank of Canada maintained its key lending rate at 0.10%, as expected. The bank tapered its bond-buying program for a third straight month, reducing its weekly purchases from CAD 3 billion to 2 billion dollars. While tightening policy at the meeting, the BoC is still sounding dovish about the economy. The bank cut its growth forecast for 2021 from 6.5% to 6.0% and says it does not expect to raise rates prior to H2 of 2022.
APAC Economies Hit by New COVID-19 Waves

World GDP is forecast to rebound to positive growth of 5.8% in 2021 after a contraction of 3.5% in 2020. The rebound in economic growth in advanced economies such as the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom and Canada combined with continued strong economic momentum in China are linked to the rapid rollout of vaccination programs and containment of domestic new COVID-19 cases during the first half of 2021.

