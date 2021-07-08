TPWD drawn hunt permit applications for 2021-22 now being accepted

The application period for the 2021-22 season-long (Tier 1) duck blinds is underway and will close July 21 with results announced in early August. All applications must be submitted through www.GoOutdoorsTennessee.com. Significant changes have been made to public land duck hunting this year to increase opportunities for all duck hunters. Check out the website for complete information. There will be 432 seasonlong (Tier 1) blind sites available for the 2022-23 season and most things will remain similar to the 2020-21 season. Application and drawings will be computerized and lotterystyle with results emailed. Applicants may form parties and each member’s name will be included in the lottery so that parties of eight will have eight chances. All applications must be submitted through www. GoOutdoorsTennessee.com or any Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency license agent. No mail-in applications are accepted. It is required that you include an email address for your account. All notifications will arrive only by email. You can log into your account at any time and see hunts you applied for, permits you were awarded, and your priority points balance.