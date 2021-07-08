Dave Campbell’s rates Badgers well despite losses from graduation

Getting back to normal, the 2021 edition of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine has been released. The cover of this year’s edition features defensive players from Texas A&M University. With the 2021 high school football season looking to be, for the most part, back to business as usual, it’s time to take a look at how the local schools fare according to what some call the bible of Texas high school football. In 13-5A Division II, Dave Campbell’s magazine has both the Bears and Wildcats missing the postseason, with Bastrop in fifth and Elgin seventh. Coach Heath Clawson takes over the reins in ...