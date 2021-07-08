Cancel
College Sports

Dave Campbell’s rates Badgers well despite losses from graduation

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter reaching No. 1 in the state polls over the past couple of years, the Badgers are No. 20 in this year’s pre-season Dave Campbell’s Texas Football poll. That still puts them near the Top 20% of all Conference 4A Div. I teams. The Lometa Hornets also are ranked No. 20 in their division, 1A Div. I. Texas Football magazine lists incoming senior linebacker Case Brister on the pre-season all…

