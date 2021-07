A field of bluebonnets and a winding gravel road are favorite themes in paintings by Sue Whitis. She also is adept at painting live oak trees and skies that look very real. She has studied with Bob Wygant, Frank Covino, Doug Prine, Clyde Espevig and Jim Wilcox. Whitis was selected the July Artist of the Month by the Highland Arts Guild. She grew up on a ranch near Lampasas under the influence…