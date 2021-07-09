COUNTY OF LAKE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Supervisors, County of Lake, State of California, has set TUESDAY, JULY 20, 2021, at 11:00 A.M., in the Board of Supervisors Chambers, Courthouse, 255 North Forbes Street, Lakeport, as the time and place for conducting a PUBLIC HEARING regarding a proposed Ordinance Amending Article X of Chapter Two of the Lake County Code. Section 38.2 is being amended to include further requirements for exemptions from competitive bidding and Section 46.1 is being amended to update the requirements for bid protests. Changes are also being made throughout the Ordinance to modernize grammar. Certified copies of the proposed ordinance are available at the office of the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors, 255 North Forbes Street, Room 109, Lakeport, CA 95453.