On Friday, August 6 at 7pm, the Mountain Light Music Festival (MLMF) will present a fabulous movie-themed concert at beautiful Keyah Grande. The concert will feature the sonorous tones of the MLMF Trombone Choir in an evening of movie-themed music. With faculty professors from Baylor University, University of Alabama, and Uni- versity of Texas El Paso, along with other professional musicians and students, the concert will include a stunning virtuosic rendering of music from “Superman,” “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” “Ben Hur,” “Green Hornet” and “JFK.”