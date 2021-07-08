Cancel
Alcorn County, MS

Health officer sees vaccine hostility

By Jebb Johnston jjohnston@dailycorinthian.com
Daily Corinthian
 13 days ago

Low vaccination rates across Mississippi reflect more than hesitation, the state health officer believes. “I don’t even think I want to call it ‘hesitancy’ anymore – I think I want to call it hostility,” Dr. Thomas Dobbs said when asked to ponder what is holding the state back. Rural white...

Comments / 2

