The following arrests were reported to the Lampasas Dispatch Record by area law enforcement officials. The Dispatch Record prints the name and charge(s) of people arrested on at least one Class B misdemeanor – or more serious – charge. JULY 7 Gayle Suzanne Bartlett, 60, of Crane was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated with an open container. Robert Keefer Wheeless, 31, of Kempner…