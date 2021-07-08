Cancel
Camp meeting returns to Morrison Campground for the 153rd year

By Doug Walker DWalker@RN-T.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA revival of a revival opens next week. The 153rd rendition of the Morrison Campground Camp Meeting will commence July 16 under the tabernacle off Morrison Campground Road. The 10-day revival is back after skipping its summer schedule for the first time in over a century last year, due to COVID-19. Board of Trustees Chairman Jordan Knight, a Rome attorney, said a number of folks did come out in 2020 for informal services.

