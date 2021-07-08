Camp meeting returns to Morrison Campground for the 153rd year

Holbrook Campground in eastern Cherokee County is full of activity once again, as hundreds of people have come together for this year’s camp meeting. Over the course of a week and a half, people from near and far are spending time together, worshiping, playing games and enjoying the company of others they might not see at other times during the year. This year’s meeting is the 183rd edition of the revival, with the site having hosted such events since 1839.