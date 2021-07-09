Cancel
‘All We Do is Win’ — Tower Theatre Goes 2-0 in Court This Week

By David Taub, Senior Reporter
GV Wire
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tower Theatre scored two wins in court this week that could pave the way for a sale to Adventure Church and keep the city out. In a tentative ruling, Judge D. Tyler Tharpe denied the city of Fresno’s request for entry to conduct an appraisal inside the theatre. Earlier this week, in a separate case Judge Rosemary McGuire ruled favorably for Tower Theatre, eliminating a legal document that essentially halted a sale.

