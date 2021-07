Naomi Osaka is a champion. She’s won four grand slams, won the U.S. Open and the Australian Open, and is the first Asian player to be ranked number one. She’s also a young woman who was thrust into the media spotlight quite suddenly, with little preparation, and without a guide on how to navigate being so visible in her losses and her wins. How she’s navigating it all is the vibe of Naomi Osaka, the Netflix documentary.