Report: Magic closing in on Jamahl Mosley as next coach

dallassun.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Orlando Magic are close to making Dallas assistant Jamahl Mosley their next head coach, ESPN reported Thursday. The Magic narrowed down their candidates to Mosley and Denver Nuggets assistant Wes Unseld Jr., who has emerged as one of the leading candidates to take over in Washington, per the report. Mosley is also in the running for the Wizards' post, according to ESPN.

