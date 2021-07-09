Cancel
Office worker, 37, SACKED from her job after being caught on TV at Euro 2020 England V Denmark game

By Emma James
Posted by 
The US Sun
The US Sun
 12 days ago

A DIGITAL content producer was sacked after her bosses spotted her celebrating Harry Kane’s winning extra time Euro 2020 goal on TV.

Nina Farooqi found herself in hot water after cameras caught her and her friend jumping and screaming after the ball hit the back of the net.

Follow ALL of the latest news and updates from Euro 2020 with our live blog

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jx7rt_0arXuwOP00
The office worker (right) had the time of her life at the game at Wembley Credit: NINA FAROOQI
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o18bl_0arXuwOP00
But she realised the game was up after she ended up on TV Credit: Stacey Dooley/Instagram

The 37-year-old had wrapped an England flag around her and was seated right behind the goal at Wembley for the magical moment on Wednesday night as the Three Lions defeated Denmark.

But she was brought back down to earth with a bump when her boss called her the morning after to fire her for going to the historic game.

Nina, from Ilkley, Bradford, had pulled a sickie to go to the game with her pal who had won a last minute ticket in a ballot.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Nina said: "It’s mixed emotions: we’re through to the final, I’m still on that high, but I’ve also lost my job.

"My friend won the ticket in her work ballot, and knew I'd do anything to get to the game - there was no way I was going to turn it down.

"This hasn’t come around since 1996, I vividly remember crying on my mum's sofa when Gareth Southgate missed his penalty, and the football fan in me just couldn’t do it. Football is my life."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PUTXk_0arXuwOP00
Nina pulled a sickie with her work in order to go to the game Credit: NINA FAROOQI/ITV
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aSmcD_0arXuwOP00
The football mad fan ended up on Stacey Dooley's Instagram story Credit: NINA FAROOQI

The huge footie fan thought that it was unlikely that her work would approve her last minute day off as they were short staffed.

She was nervous after realising that their seats were right behind the goal, but thought that in a crowd of 66,000 people she might get away with it.

But after checking her phone at half time, when England scored their equaliser, she realised that her cover had been completely blown.

Nina said: "We were all over the news, my face was on every television screen across the world - I had friends from Australia and America telling me they’d seen me.

“I was even on Stacey Dooley's Instagram story. My phone blew up. The whole world had seen me celebrating. The rational part of me thought, 'oh no, is this going to come back to haunt me?'"

Despite rushing back to Yorkshire on the 6am train, Nina was told not to bother coming in as the bosses at her office had spotted her.

She added: "They said they’d seen I’d been at the game, and I was honest about why I did it. But I didn’t get any sympathy at all and they said that's it.

“That’s their call and the consequence of what I did. There is a bit of regret, no one wants to get fired, but then also I would have hated the regret of missing out. I’d do it all over again."

Farooqi also undertakes work as a freelance photographer and video producer in men's football and across the Women’s Super League.

She said that her friends within the footballing community have been fully supporting her since she lost her job.

Nina said: "They have all been incredible, and it will be incredible to watch the final with them on Sunday at home."

