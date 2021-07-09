Tyson Fury, Multiple Team Members Test Positive For Covid, Wilder Trilogy Bout Postponed

Deontay Wilder’s team have no doubt the American will beat Tyson Fury to reclaim the WBC heavyweight title.The two men fought to a controversial draw in December 2018 before Fury stopped Wilder in a dominant display in February 2020.The trilogy fight was originally scheduled for 24 July but has now been pushed back to 9 October due to a coronavirus outbreak in the Brit’s camp.And while they will be made to wait a little longer, Wilder’s manager Shelly Finkel is supremely confident in his man heading into the clash.“I definitely believe that Deontay is going to win his title...