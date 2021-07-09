Tyson Fury, Multiple Team Members Test Positive For Covid, Wilder Trilogy Bout Postponed
The cause of the coronavirus outbreak in Tyson Fury’s camp appears to have been identified, though proving far more damaging than previously reported. Multiple sources have informed BoxingScene.com that Fury himself was among those who have tested positive for Covid-19, along with at least seven other members of his camp. The development has ruined plans for a scheduled trilogy bout with Deontay Wilder, which was due to take place July 24 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.www.boxingscene.com
Comments / 0