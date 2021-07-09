Cancel
Combat Sports

Tyson Fury, Multiple Team Members Test Positive For Covid, Wilder Trilogy Bout Postponed

By Jake Donovan
Boxing Scene
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe cause of the coronavirus outbreak in Tyson Fury’s camp appears to have been identified, though proving far more damaging than previously reported. Multiple sources have informed BoxingScene.com that Fury himself was among those who have tested positive for Covid-19, along with at least seven other members of his camp. The development has ruined plans for a scheduled trilogy bout with Deontay Wilder, which was due to take place July 24 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Related
Combat SportsBoxing Scene

Roach: Fury Asked Me To Help Him Prepare For Wilder Trilogy

Hall of Fame trainer Freddie Roach has revealed that WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury wants him to work his corner for the upcoming trilogy fight with Deontay Wilder. Roach was present in Fury's corner in December 2018, when Fury fought Wilder to a controversial twelve round split draw in their first encounter.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Tyson Fury REJECTED his second Covid-19 jab due to concerns about sickness ahead of Deontay Wilder trilogy bout, confirms promoter Bob Arum... before Gypsy King contracted the virus anyway which resulted in the bout's postponement last week

Tyson Fury opted against receiving his second Covid-19 vaccination due to concerns about the side effects before his fight against Deontay Wilder - before catching the virus anyway. The Gypsy King was scheduled to face the American for a third time on July 24 but the bout was cancelled last...
Combat SportsPosted by
The Independent

Deontay Wilder’s team ‘definitely believe’ he will beat Tyson Fury in trilogy fight

Deontay Wilder’s team have no doubt the American will beat Tyson Fury to reclaim the WBC heavyweight title.The two men fought to a controversial draw in December 2018 before Fury stopped Wilder in a dominant display in February 2020.The trilogy fight was originally scheduled for 24 July but has now been pushed back to 9 October due to a coronavirus outbreak in the Brit’s camp.And while they will be made to wait a little longer, Wilder’s manager Shelly Finkel is supremely confident in his man heading into the clash.“I definitely believe that Deontay is going to win his title...
Combat SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

Tyson Fury CONFIRMS trilogy blockbuster with Deontay Wilder will be postponed until October 9 after his positive Covid test as delayed showdown deals another setback for Anthony Joshua mega-fight

Tyson Fury's world heavyweight title defence against Deontay Wilder, originally scheduled for July 24, has officially been postponed until October 9. A positive coronavirus test for Fury has forced the trilogy fight to be rearranged for early October, it was confirmed by the Briton and his co-promoters Top Rank on Thursday. The Gypsy King has received his first vaccination dose, but is yet to receive his second.

