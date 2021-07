CHENEY LAKE — A shooting incident at Cheney Lake occurred Monday afternoon when a Wichita man kidnapped a child and her mother from a home in Wichita. According to Reno County Sheriff Darrian Campbell, the kidnapped woman was taken by the suspect to Fish Cove, near Sun City and Yoder Road. When the kidnapped woman attempted to drive away, the two-year-old child was shot while in the car seat.