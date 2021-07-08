Man accused of stealing $700K from caddie fund enters plea
A Bloomfield Hills man has opted out of trial and pleaded no contest to stealing scholarship money intended for caddies at a Bloomfield Township country club. Craig Alvin Maass, 61, was accused of taking $697,000 from the Oakland Hills Caddie Scholarship Trust of the Oakland Hills Country Club while president of the trust. He entered his plea July 8 before Judge Yasmine Poles of Oakland County Circuit Court.www.theoaklandpress.com
