Milledgeville’s own Jody Bellflower will tee off against some of golf’s biggest names this week. Two months ago, Bellflower became one of 156 men to make the field for the 2021 U.S. Senior Open, which is being held in Omaha, Nebraska beginning Thursday. He posted a 68 at Milton, Georgia’s White Columns Country Club May 17 to qualify. Thirty-four sites across the country hosted qualifying events between May 17 and June 14. According to the United States Golf Association (USGA), nearly 3,000 men attempted to put themselves in the position Bellflower finds himself in now.