Lee County, FL

LCSO K9 brings missing girl home during Elsa

By Amanda Lojewski
ABC7 Fort Myers
 12 days ago

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – In the middle of Tropical Storm Elsa was a missing endangered 12-year-old girl.

K9’s play a major role in their unit. Just days after Mercy, a K9 for the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, finished her search and rescue training and was able to put her skills to work to become a hero.

The sheriff’s office said the little girl was in a thick wooded area when Deputy Travis and his partner Mercy responded to the call.

“A lot of things will kind of contribute to their success or hinder their success and extreme weather is definitely one,” Julio Lock, a sergeant for the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

Unlike other K9’s, Mercy is a Bloodhound. According to the agency, bloodhounds are specifically used to track a missing person. The key to their search is their ability to track and trap the scent they are following.

“From their wrinkles you know they have these cute squishy faces but the wrinkles will actually trap in the odor of the person we’re looking for,” said Sergeant Lock. “Their ears will actually blow the odor up into their nose and face so they can track older odor further distances.”

Because of this bloodhound’s skills, Mercy was able to keep her focus during Tropical Storm Elsa. She was able to track the little girl more than a half a mile through the thick woods.

“This just shows that something we said a few years ago like this is impossible. Well, we just did it,” said Sergeant Lock.

Not only was this rescue a major accomplishment for Mercy and her handler Deputy Jelly, but also for LCSO’s entire unit.

Sergeant Lock said, “he’s (Deputy Jelly) one of those guys, he worked his butt off for it. He was out there for hours tracking and tracking and tracking and then to see this pay off days after the course is remarkable.”

The agency said the possibilities are endless when it comes to K9’s like Mercy.

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

