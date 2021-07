The Liberal Bee Jays will play for the KCLB championship at the end of July. They clinched the Jayhawk division with a 10-2 win over the Kansas Curve in Goddard Tuesday night. Jack Hagan worked seven strong innings for the win. He struck out eight and did not issue a walk. The Curve scored first with a run in the second when the BJ’s misjudged a fly ball in the outfield. Liberal scored two in the second to take the lead. Quintt Landis walked and AJ Folds whistled a double to right. Cayde Ward walked to load the bases. Scott Anderson reached on a fielder’s choice to drive home a run. Aidan Shepardson singled for the lead. Liberal took a 3-1 lead in the fourth. With two outs, Quintt Landis singled and AJ Folds ripped a double down the first baseline. The Bee Jays scored two in the sixth. Justin Harris walked and stole second and AJ Folds singled and stole second. Wyatt Grant lined a sacrifice fly to center. Cayde Ward singled home a run for the 5-1 lead. Liberal scored two more in the seventh. Harris reached on an error, Landis walked and Folds was beaned. Wyatt Grant bounced a single up the middle to score two. The Bee Jays scored three in the eighth. Aidan Shepardson singled and Tyler Boggs doubled. Cason Gregory and Justin Harris provided RBI singles. Gregory scored the BJ’s tenth run on a wild pitch.