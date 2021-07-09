The Prices on This 74-Year-Old Menu from a Hudson Valley Restaurant Will Shock You

A customer recently found an old menu from an iconic Husdon Valley restaurant, and it shows what fine dining looked like in the Hudson Valley circa 1947. The Hudson Valley is home to so many great restaurants and eateries. Some have been in business for generations. The Beekman Arms in Rhinebeck is the oldest inn in the United States and has had many famous visitors over the years. Another long-standing iconic restaurant is the Ship Lantern Inn, located in Milton, NY. The Ship Lantern Inn has been in business since 1925, but the building dates back to the Revolutionary War.