Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Milton, NY

The Prices on This 74-Year-Old Menu from a Hudson Valley Restaurant Will Shock You

By Smitty
Posted by 
Hudson Valley Post
Hudson Valley Post
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A customer recently found an old menu from an iconic Husdon Valley restaurant, and it shows what fine dining looked like in the Hudson Valley circa 1947. The Hudson Valley is home to so many great restaurants and eateries. Some have been in business for generations. The Beekman Arms in Rhinebeck is the oldest inn in the United States and has had many famous visitors over the years. Another long-standing iconic restaurant is the Ship Lantern Inn, located in Milton, NY. The Ship Lantern Inn has been in business since 1925, but the building dates back to the Revolutionary War.

hudsonvalleypost.com

Comments / 0

Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Post

Poughkeepsie, NY
12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Hudson Valley Post is real-time Hudson Valley news your community is sharing. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kingston, NY
City
Beekman, NY
City
Milton, NY
City
Rhinebeck, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Guy Fieri
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Food Restaurants#Hudson Valley#Food Drink#The Beekman Arms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
TrafficPosted by
Hudson Valley Post

1 Dead, 9 Injured in Crash That Closed Route 32 in Hudson Valley

Heavy rain caused a fatal head-on crash on Route 32 that killed a Hudson Valley resident and sent nine others to the hospital. On Saturday around 8:30 p.m., New York State Police from the Montgomery barracks responded to a two-vehicle crash on State Route 32 in the town of Cornwall. The preliminary investigation revealed that 38-year-old Helen Rivera of the City of Newburgh was driving south in a 2009 Toyota Corolla when she crossed into the northbound lane and struck a 2010 Dodge Journey.
Beacon, NYPosted by
Hudson Valley Post

More Hollywood Stars Supports Police From Hudson Valley

Some of Hollywood's biggest names are showing their support to police officers from the Hudson Valley. On Saturday, Justin Theroux stopped to take a picture with officers from the Beacon Police Department while working on "The White House Plumbers," a series set to premiere in HBO. Pictured from left to right: PO Santiago, PO Sequist, Justin Theroux, LT Walden, PO Connor.
Poughkeepsie, NYPosted by
Hudson Valley Post

This “Mess” on Rte 9 in Poughkeepsie is Actually an Act of Kindness

I was traveling on Route 9 North in Poughkeepsie the other day, just past the Spackenkill exit, when out of the corner of my eye I noticed what looked like a bunch of useless clutter in front of an empty storefront. What was this? Did somebody just dump a bunch of boxes and junk in that parking lot? How could they get away with that? It would take trucks and trucks to get it there.

Comments / 0

Community Policy