Troy, MI

Man facing charges in fatal shooting of veteran firefighter in Troy

By Aileen Wingblad
The Oakland Press
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 27-year-old man was arraigned Thursday on charges for a shooting outside a gas station in Troy that left a veteran firefighter dead. Terell Josey is charged with open murder, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony and carrying a concealed weapon in connection with the July 5 shooting in the Shell Gas parking lot at 3990 Rochester Road. Killed was Francis “Frank” Dombrowski, 55, of Rochester Hills, a senior lieutenant with the Detroit Fire Department. He was shot three times in the torso with a 9mm semi-automatic, police said, which has been recovered.

www.theoaklandpress.com

