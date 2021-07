When The Witcher first landed on Netflix at the end of 2018, the series was an instant sensation. Based on a mixture of the short stories and novels by Andrzej Sapkowski with a heavy dose of the video game based on the same, the Henry Cavill-led series took the fandom by storm. But, much like Bridgerton that followed, Netflix execs realized one new season every two years wasn’t going to be enough. Enter, The Witcher: Blood Origins, a prequel series set in the same universe hundreds of years before the events of The Witcher. There’s tons to know about The Witcher: Blood Origin, from casting news to hints that the spinoff will be just as epic as the original. So, let’s get to it.