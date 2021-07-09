Cancel
Superior, WI

Parties agree on $1 million settlement in Superior refinery explosion class-action lawsuit

By Jimmy Lovrien
Duluth News Tribune
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA proposed class-action settlement could make evacuees of the April 26, 2018, Husky Energy refinery explosion eligible to receive $150 in compensation. According to the settlement agreement dated June 24, the plaintiffs, Jasen Bruzek, Hope Koplin and Christopher Peterson, and defendant Superior Refining Co. agreed to a settlement totaling $1.05 million, which is pending approval by a judge in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin.

