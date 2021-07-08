Cancel
Gordy’s Hi-Hat loses founder

By Jamey Malcomb
Duluth News Tribune
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe man behind Cloquet’s locally famous diner, Gordy Lundquist, died Tuesday, July 6. Lundquist, 93, opened Gordy’s Hi-Hat in 1960. Since that time, the annual opening of the seasonal pitstop on Minnesota Highway 33 has been an unmistakable sign that summer is on the way. Judd Selland, owner of the...

