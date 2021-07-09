Weld County jail deputy arrested for sex crime

GREELEY, Colo. — A jail deputy is facing a felony sex crime charge for allegedly having an intimate relationship with at least one inmate at the Weld County Jail, according to the Weld County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies arrested Jason Hillyer, 32, of Greeley, Thursday on one count of sexual conduct in a correctional institution, a Class 5 felony.

The allegation was reported on June 29 to jail staff, and Hillyer was immediately placed on paid administrative leave, the sheriff's office said. Internal Affairs launched an investigation along with the sheriff’s office’s criminal Investigations Unit.

Following the arrest Thursday, Hillyer was placed on non-paid administrative leave.

No further details into the investigation were released.

Hillyer has been a jail deputy since June 18, 2018.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Weld County Sheriff’s Office at (970) 356-4015. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online . Crime stoppers tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward.

