Adams County, ND

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Adams, Bowman by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 19:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Adams; Bowman A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM MDT FOR EASTERN BOWMAN AND WESTERN ADAMS COUNTIES At 620 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Reeder, or 15 miles northwest of Hettinger, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of eastern Bowman and western Adams Counties, including the following locations... Bucyrus and Gascoyne. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...70MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

