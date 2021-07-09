Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pima County, AZ

Special Weather Statement issued for Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-08 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells; Western Pima County Including Ajo, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN PIMA COUNTY UNTIL 600 PM MST At 516 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles south of Ajo, moving west at 5 mph. Wind gusts of 50 mph and blowing dust will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Ajo, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument and Why.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Pima County, AZ
City
Ajo, AZ
City
Pima, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#O Odham#Tohono O Odham Nation#Doppler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
CNN

Jeff Bezos just went to space and back

New York (CNN Business) — Jeff Bezos, the world's richest man, went to space and back Tuesday morning on an 11-minute, supersonic joy ride aboard the rocket and capsule system developed by his space company, Blue Origin. Riding alongside the multibillionaire were Bezos' brother, Mark Bezos; Wally Funk, an 82-year-old...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House looks to cool battle with Facebook

The White House on Monday sought to cool its heated confrontation with Facebook, which had festered over the weekend after President Biden accused the social media giant of “killing people” with misinformation about coronavirus vaccines. The unusual attack by Biden had triggered a tough response from Facebook, and on Monday...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Capitol rioter sentenced to 8 months in prison

A man from Florida who waved a "Trump 2020" flag on the floor of the Senate chamber on January 6 has been sentenced to eight months in prison. Paul Hodgkins, who pleaded guilty last month, is the first Capitol riot defendant sentenced for a felony charge. CBS News reporter Cassidy McDonald joins Elaine Quijano on CBSN's "Red & Blue" with more on the case.
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Haiti appoints new prime minister in wake of president's assassination

PORT-AU-PRINCE, July 20 (Reuters) - Haiti's government on Tuesday formally appointed Ariel Henry as prime minister, nearly two weeks after President Jovenel Moise was gunned down in a murder plot that likely extends far beyond the Caribbean country's borders. Henry assumed the role of de-facto leader of the Western Hemisphere's...

Comments / 0

Community Policy