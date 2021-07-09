Special Weather Statement issued for Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-08 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells; Western Pima County Including Ajo, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN PIMA COUNTY UNTIL 600 PM MST At 516 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles south of Ajo, moving west at 5 mph. Wind gusts of 50 mph and blowing dust will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Ajo, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument and Why.