Special Weather Statement issued for Hamilton by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 14:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hamilton A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NORTH CENTRAL HAMILTON COUNTY At 818 PM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles east of Horseshoe Lake to near Forked Lake Public Campground to Eagle Bay. Movement was northeast at 50 mph. Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Forked Lake Public Campground, Lake Eaton Campground, Long Lake, Hasbroucks, Woods, Quaker Beach and Deerland. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until these storms pass.