Mr. Movie: "Black Widow" is one of Marvel's best movies

Tri-City Herald
 12 days ago

“Black Widow” is a refreshing change of pace. Here’s why. The producers, writers, directors and actors of most super hero movies take themselves way too seriously. Maybe they’re pandering to fans who take the comic books they come from too seriously, and the movies made from those comics. Or not.

