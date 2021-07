The Missouri Highway Patrol reports one accident and several arrests in the area counties Thursday. At about 10:45 am, an Excelsior Springs man was injured in a single-vehicle accident on Highway 6 near Jamesport. Fifty-one-year-old Leslie Keasling was eastbound on a motorcycle and failed to make it through a curve and ran off the road. He was taken to Liberty Hospital for treatment of moderate injuries. He was wearing a helmet.