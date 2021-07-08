Local Road Projects You Should Be Aware Of This Weekend

Youngsville is growing. It has been growing for several years, with new homes, new roads, new retail shops, new restaurants, and new roundabouts. Homesnacks.com lists Youngsville as the fastest growing city in Louisiana again for 2021, with an 82.8% growth rate, well ahead of Broussard's 2nd place at 53.5%. The population of Youngsville in 2009 was listed at just over 7,000; now that number is just over 13,000.