Oklahoma movie news: Behind-the-scenes look at 'American Underdog,' French Film Week coming
Jul. 8—Check out the first-look stills and the behind-the-scenes featurette for the Oklahoma-made fact-based film "American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story." The sports drama dashes into theaters Dec. 10. "American Underdog" is one of two inspirational movies filmmakers Jon Erwin and Andrew Erwin (the 2018 Oklahoma-made hit "I Can Only Imagine") and their Kingdom Story Co. team made in Oklahoma during the COVID-19 pandemic. The other, the family drama "The Unbreakable Boy" will debut in theaters March 18, 2022.www.northwestgeorgianews.com
