Houston, TX

Houston Community College's Chancellor, Chair accused of sexual misconduct with employees

By Ahmed Sharma, FOX 26 Staff
fox26houston.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON - Houston Community College (HCC) officials are faced with a $15 million lawsuit for sexual misconduct with women in the workplace, FOX 26 learned Thursday. According to a press release, a new lawsuit alleges HCC's Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Robert Glaser began a sexual relationship with a female employee who had some difficulties with her job at the college. In exchange for sexual favors, Glaser is said to have allegedly promised to address issues with her supervisors and allow her to keep her job.

www.fox26houston.com

Comments / 0

