MOUNT VERNON – Dana D. Harper, 84, of Mount Vernon passed away on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at the Ohio Eastern Star Home in Mount Vernon. He was born on Sept. 3, 1936, in Newark to the late Warren and Willa Alice “Billie” (Gibson) Harper. Dana was a veteran serving in in the United States Navy from which he retired after 23 years of service. After retirement, Dana worked for 10 years as a logistics expert for the Department of the Navy in Port Hueneme, Calif. Dana was a member of the Gay St. United Methodist Church, the Colonial City Moose Lodge #2555 and Amvets Post #95. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, hunting, old movies and historical military books. But most of all, Dana loved the time his spent with his wife and family.