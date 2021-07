This shot shows the Blue Origin crew capsule, which has room for six astronauts, and every passenger gets their own window seat. Blue Origin. This month, space launches have grabbed the headlines with a fervor reminiscent of NASA in its glory days of Apollo 11 and the moon landing. But unlike 50-plus years ago when those historic events took place, today's stories focus on an entirely different group of people reaching to the edge of space (and beyond): billionaire investors who have funded their own space companies.