Terre Haute North's Little League all-stars wrapped up their District 8 tournament play with a trio of close games last weekend, finishing 3-2. Last Friday, North trailed 4-0 before scoring five runs in the top of the fifth inning against host Brownsburg, only to lose 6-5 on a walkoff single in the bottom of the sixth. North's three hits were by Brayden Dean, Trent Crowder and Gavin Belleu.