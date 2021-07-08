Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Real estate Q&A: What will happen to our house when my husband dies?

By Gary M. Singer, South Florida Sun Sentinel
northwestgeorgianews.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQ: My husband’s is the only name on the deed to our home. He has children from a prior marriage and does not have a will. What happens to the house if he passes away? — Carol. A: Probate is the court-supervised process of settling a person’s final affairs after...

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Real EstateRaleigh News & Observer

Real estate Q&A: Can my HOA charge me $1,000 to have a tree removed?

Q: I would like to remove a tree on our homeowner association’s property in front of my house. My association wants to charge me around $1,000 for removing the tree, stump grinding and replacing the sod. My question is, can I be charged for this procedure? —Rita. A: Landscaping on...
Real Estaterealtytimes.com

Can You Buy a House Without a Real Estate Agent?

If you’re wondering whether or not you can buy a house without a real estate agent, the short answer is that yes, you can. Whether or not that’s a good idea can be a different answer, though. Why Would You Not Use a Real Estate Agent to Buy a Home?
Real Estateagentowned.com

Terms to Know When You’re Dealing with Real Estate - Part 3

Every professional sector has its distinct terminology which the average layman doesn’t understand. Over the next year, my monthly blog will present real estate words in layman’s terms that even the most ‘average bear’ can understand and use to their real estate adventures. This month’s terms are Title and Title...
Real EstateGrand Junction Daily Sentinel

Real Estate Q & A

Simple question: Should I shop around for a lender? I’ve heard it’s good to interview a few different real estate agents before starting the home buying process. Is it the same thought for lenders or are they all pretty much the same across the board because of regulations, etc.?. Thanks...
Trenton, MItrentontrib.com

JIM ZANGLIN: REAL ESTATE – What determines value?

One aspect of value in real estate is the age and condition of a home. All residential appraisals require the actual and effective age of the property. The actual is year built and effective is condition and update qualities found in the home. A home could be 75 years old, but condition and updating would create an effective age to be 25 years.
Family RelationshipsParents Magazine

Husband Kicks Wife Out of the House Twice a Month So She Can Focus on Self-Care

At this point, the term "self-care" has been so overused that it's kind of laughable—especially to parents who want to know how in the world they're supposed to fit that in on top of everything else. But a dad of three is determined to make sure that his wife has a self-care game plan she can rely on. Writing recently in the Parenting subreddit under the handle u/DVant10denC, he shared that he kicks his wife out of the house at least twice a month.
Family RelationshipsSlate

My Husband and I Cannot Agree on Where Our Twins Should Sleep

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. I am almost 5 months pregnant with our first children—a set of twins. I’ve been reading like a bad student before a final, and the nesting is really starting to kick in, but my husband and I can’t agree on whether the babies should share a room. We plan to have them in cribs in our room for the first four-ish months, then transition them to their own room(s) once they’re a little older and don’t need to eat as often. I think we should put them both in the same room for convenience, and keep our third bedroom as a spare, as we’re often the place where friends and family crash when they need a helping hand. I figure by the time we move them to their own room, they’ll be on the same schedule and need to eat around the same time, so waking up won’t be so much of a problem. My husband thinks when they cry, they’ll wake each other up, leading all of us to get less sleep because babies don’t really stick to schedules. Who’s right?

Comments / 0

Community Policy