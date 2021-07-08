‘The Suicide Squad’ Never Explains How It Connects to ‘Suicide Squad’
Is James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad a sequel to the original Suicide Squad movie? After all, it features several of the same characters and actors as the first film, including Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn, Joel Kinnaman’s Rick Flag, and Viola Davis’ Amanda Waller. Or is it a reboot? Even with those familiar faces, it features a ton of new characters, a totally different design aesthetic, and is missing some of the most important players from the previous Suicide Squad, including Will Smith’s Deadshot and Jared Leto’s Joker.wkdq.com
