The Houston Astros and Oakland Athletics wrap up their series Thursday afternoon. Frankie Montas gets the start for the Oakland Athletics. Ha has a record of 7-7 and a 4.63 ERA. The Houston Astros are starting Lance McCullers Jr. He has a 6-1 record and a 2.97 ERA. The Astros have taken the first two in this series because of their hitting and that should continue in this one.