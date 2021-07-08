Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

Thursday's Transactions

By The Associated Press
Titusville Herald
 12 days ago

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHP Shaun Anderson from Norfolk (Triple-A East). Optioned LHP Zac Lowther to Norfolk. CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Sent LF Eloy Jimenez to Winston-Salem (High-A East) on a rehab assignment. CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned 2B Owen Miller and RHP J.C. Mejia to Columbus (Triple-A East). Reinstated RHP...

www.titusvilleherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#Yankees#Washington Capitals#Washington Nationals#Soccer League#Chicago White Sox#Cleveland Indians#Il#Oakland Athletics#Toronto Blue Jays#National League#Cincinnati Reds#Lhp Darien Nu Ez#Miami Marlins#New York Mets#Syracuse#Tri#Valleycats#Washington Mystics#D Travis Dermott
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Braves: This Crazy Trade Could Land Joey Gallo

The Atlanta Braves need help on offense. Joey Gallo could be the main target to bolster this streaky offense. If we look strictly at the run differential, and total runs scored, it may seem like the Atlanta Braves are not in dire need of a boost in offense, even with the plethora of injuries they have. The truth is, if you dig deeper, it is an entirely different story.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Astros Blockbuster Trade Rumors

The Houston Astros are rumored to be among the most active teams on the market heading into the trade deadline later this month. Houston has been one of the top teams in the American League this season. The Astros are 56-38 on the season, 3.5 games up on the Oakland A’s in the AL West.
MLBBleacher Report

MLB Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz Surrounding Joey Gallo, Jose Ramirez and More

As MLB teams put the finishing touches on their midseason assessments, they'll soon decide which bucket they fall into: buyers or sellers. That decision will then dictate their behavior between now and the June 30 trade deadline. With three teams sitting more than 20 games back of their respective division...
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Indians have decision to make on Jose Ramirez

The MLB trade deadline is fast approaching and names have circulated left and right. From the obvious ones such as Kris Bryant and Joey Gallo, and an unlikely candidate in Max Scherzer, there could be a ton of movement. As far as the Cleveland Indians are concerned, they have a decision to make regarding slugger Jose Ramirez, although it doesn’t look like they will include him in a trade anytime soon.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Dodgers fans fight each other in stands during Giants beatdown

The sum total of the fight the Los Angeles Dodgers displayed Monday night against the San Francisco Giants came in the bottom half of the first inning, with back-to-back home runs to slice their deficit from 3-0 to 3-2. Unfortunately, the on-field battle largely ended there, with the road Giants...
MLBeastvillagetimes.com

Padres and Rangers talking Joey Gallo trade

Multiple reports indicate the San Diego Padres are in talks to acquire Texas Rangers’ outfielder Joey Gallo. A.J. Preller came to the San Diego Padres from the Texas Rangers organization. Joey Gallo is someone that Preller is quite familiar with. The Padres G.M. knows the value of the outfielder/infielder. Gallo...
MLBnumberfire.com

Andrew Vaughn absent from White Sox's Tuesday lineup

Chicago White Sox left fielder Andrew Vaughn is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against right-hander Bailey Ober and the Minnesota Twins. Vaughn is grabbing a breather after going 1-for-17 since the All-Star break. Brian Goodwin will cover left field on Tuesday while Adam Engel returns to the lineup to play center field and hit seventh.
MLBTitusville Herald

MLB Expanded Pitching Comparison

BOS Rodríguez(L)17176-55.523-15.163-45.7011-6 NYY TBD7:08p000-00.000-00.000-00.000-0 TEAM REC-Team's Record in games started by today's pitcher. CAR-Career record versus this opponent. VS OPP-Pitcher's record versus this opponent.
MLBespn960sanangelo.com

Rangers Manager Basically Confirmed Joey Gallo is Getting Traded

The Texas Rangers are a bad baseball team. Nearly 100 games into the season the Rangers are well on their way to 100 losses. This poor season comes a year after the team had the second-worst record in baseball in the COVID-19 plagued season of 2020. The first week after...
MLBErie Times-News

Miami Marlins at Philadelphia Phillies odds, picks and prediction

The Miami Marlins (40-51) and Philadelphia Phillies (45-45) play the finale of a three-game set Sunday at Citizens Bank Park following the completion of Saturday's suspended game. First pitch is tenatively scheduled for 2:05 p.m. ET. Let's analyze BetMGM Sportsbook's lines around the Marlins vs. Phillies odds with MLB picks and predictions.
MLBdailyjournal.net

Rodón dominates through 7, White Sox blank Astros 4-0

CHICAGO — Carlos Rodón allowed one hit through seven dominant innings, Yoán Moncada and Tim Anderson hit solo homers and the Chicago White Sox topped the Houston Astros 4-0 on Sunday. Danny Mendick and Adam Engel added RBI singles, and the White Sox stymied Astros hitters for the second straight...
MLBcapecodtimes.com

Houston Astros at Chicago White Sox odds, picks and prediction

The Houston Astros (56-37) wrap up their three-game series with the host Chicago White Sox (55-36) Sunday at Guaranteed Rate Field with a 2:10 p.m. ET first pitch. Let's analyze BetMGM Sportsbook's lines around the Astros vs. White Sox odds with MLB picks and predictions. This is the rubber match...
MLBchatsports.com

Joey Gallo Could Be In for a Historic Home Run Derby

Welcome to The Opener, where every weekday morning you’ll get a fresh, topical column to start your day from one of SI.com’s MLB writers. There’s an argument to be made that Joey Gallo is the perfect player for the current moment in MLB. When he finished his first full season...
MLBFOX Sports

Ober expected to start for the Twins against White Sox

LINE: White Sox -171, Twins +148; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and Minnesota will play on Tuesday. The White Sox are 34-16 on their home turf. Chicago hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .338 this season, led by Yoan Moncada with a mark of .398. The...
MLBESPN

Fantasy baseball daily notes: Pitcher and hitter rankings for Monday

A battle of NL West titans highlights the early-week schedule, as the Dodgers host the first-place Giants. The other marquee matchup is 3,000 miles away, with the Blue Jays entertaining the Red Sox in what should be the final series Toronto plays in Sahlen Field before they head back to Rogers Centre later this month. Monday also features an AL Central twinbill in the south side of Chicago with the Twins and White Sox playing a pair.
MLBPosted by
Reuters

Yordan Alvarez homers as Astros edge Indians

Yordan Alvarez slugged his first home run in nearly two weeks and the Houston Astros rebounded from a lost series in Chicago with a 4-3 win over the Cleveland Indians on Monday. Alvarez finished 2-for-3 with a double and a walk for his first multi-hit game since he homered twice...
MLBwhopam.com

MLB Roundup

Harrison Bader drove in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning as the St. Louis Cardinals edged the San Francisco Giants 2-1 at Busch Stadium. St. Louis took two of three in the series. Alex Reyes set a Major League record with his 24th consecutive save converted to start his career. The Redbirds host the Chicago Cubs tonight.
MLBFakeTeams

MLB DFS: The best/worst DraftKings picks for Monday, July 19th

It’s my first MLB DFS article since the All-Star break and all I can say is that the selection of pitching options on Monday doesn’t exactly exude confidence. At the very least, while the pitchers on the main slate aren’t the best, we don’t have to deal with a game in Coors. Kevin Gausman is the most expensive pitcher on DraftKings at $10,000, but he faces a Detroit Tigers team that has been swinging hot bats recently. For the time being, the matchup between the San Diego Padres and the Atlanta Braves could have weather concerns, so make sure to keep an eye on updates throughout the day. Due to the lack of top-tier pitching options on Monday, I’ll just have to swallow my pride and do something that I’m afraid to do, which is use Kyle Gibson in MLB DFS.
MLBSouth Side Sox

Gamethread: Astros at White Sox

Happy Sunday! The Chicago White Sox will end their series today against the Houston Astros, and look to take it with a win. Last night was a breakout game for the offense, along with a great pitching performance and complete game from Lucas Giolito, on national TV. Now at 55-36 and back in front of Houston as best in the American League, the South Siders will look to impress again.

Comments / 0

Community Policy