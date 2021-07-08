N.Y. Yankees-Seattle Runs

The Yankees announced they’ve placed outfielder Tim Locastro on the 10-day injured list and selected the contract of fellow outfielder Ryan LaMarre. The Locastro move isn’t a surprise, as he tore his ACL last night, just a few weeks after coming over to the Bronx in a trade with the Diamondbacks. It was hoped that Locastro could shore up an outfield that had already been beset by injuries to Aaron Hicks and Clint Frazier. Sadly for both Locastro and the team, that will not be the case, as the injury will keep him out for the remainder of the season.